36. MMS Guatemala: Q and A with a Dr. Caceres about how Chlorine Dioxide is helping his home country against disease (Subtitled)

Dr. Edwardo Caceres, a medical doctor for over 20 years in Guatemala explains how he came across Chlorine Dioxide this past year due to the pandemic (0:00). He answeres questions about what it is and does to treat not only covid-19, but other diseases as well (8:54). It kills all pathogenic viruses regardless of the strain (10:26)

It is a preventative against catching the virus and a treatment that gets people well within 2-4 days. He also talks about how it will change the medical practices forever becauase it seems to be able to replace most other medicines for a fraction of the cost (11:26). He addresses that this kind of change will be difficult for those in the established medical field but it is taking hold at the grass roots "village" level (23:30).