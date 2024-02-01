Andrew Gabriel Roth - God's Name In Our DNA - Celeste Solum

Andrew Gabriel Roth, Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek linguist returns to the Celestial Report to discuss the Aramaic TAW and its significance in our spiritual life.
One Faith One People Ministries
https://onefaithonepeopleministries.com/
Join and Subscribe:
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles;
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celeste Solum,
The Apostolic Writings,
Andrew Gabriel Roth,
New Book,
Aramaic Biblical Studies,
Aramaic,
Torah,
burying Torah Scrolls,
Hilkiah,
Masoretic text,
Greek New Testament,
Bible Translations,
Talmud,
Messianic Jew,
Messiah,
Jew for Jesus,
Yeshua,
Peter,
Paul,
The Apostolic New Testament,
Maryah,
YHWH,
Hillel 2 Calendar,
Harvest Calendar,
Jewish Calendar,
Rabbinic Calendar,
Biblical Feasts,
Jewish Feasts,
Gregorian Calendar,
Times and Seasons,
Noah’s birthday,
Tishrei,
Cheshvan,
Marcheshvan,
Flood,
Noah’s flood,
Biblical math,
Chronology,
prophetic calendar,
Job 9,
impressing on the stars,
Shamayim,
Heaven of Heavens,
kochavim,
No one has seen the Father,
seal of God,
DNA,
Tzitzit.
Satan,
Hasatan,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.