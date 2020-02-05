© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans Respond To President Trump's State Of The Union
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 05, 2020
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show and takes calls from Americans on what they thought of President Trump's 2020 State Of The Union address.
"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.