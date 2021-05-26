21st CENTURY SLAVERY - how human trafficking affects us all!

A look at the world of human and child trafficking; the scourge of civilized society and the latest manifestation of slavery in the 21st century. One of the dirty little secrets of globalism is the practice of turning a blind eye to the open trafficking of children and women into prostitution by various nations, ethnic groups and persons in leadership positions within government while promoting deviant behavior at the highest levels.Worldwide there are countless examples of lower profile human trafficking where children are kidnapped, women are brutalized, sold and traded like livestock, where entire villages are taken captive to be sold to the highest bidder for God only knows what final outcome. Slavery today in it's various forms is at the highest absolute number in history, representing billions of dollars in illegal transactions and cash payments for criminal syndicates and assorted lowlifes worldwide. The decriminalization of pedophilia and normalization of sexual perversion in the era of unlimited internet access has only exacerbated a truly worldwide problem.Our Southern border is facing a systemic human crisis of epic proportions because of the insane policies of elected and appointed officials who refuse to follow common sense immigration policies or to provide the personnel and internal framework to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in the trafficking of children, women and illegal drugs. The promotion of really stupid ideas like sanctuary cities and anchor children only exacerbates a situation that is getting worse by the day. Bleeding heart liberal policies are making the entire problem that much worse by cutting the funding necessary for law enforcement and the criminal prosecution of human traffickers. While groups like BLM and Antifa burn down our cities and demand the defunding of police because of purported "racism" they are in fact enabling slavery and racism on a magnitude that has not existed for many generations.