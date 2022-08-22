"Becoming More Aware" – A homemade song video by "Real Jon"

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As we grow through both our individual and collective experiences, we have opportunities for freeing the mind, expanding conscious awareness and healing ourselves with God’s love, kindness and understanding.
- A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
- Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.