19-year-old model killed by VAXX poison injections

Maria Sofia Valim. Her younger brother appears to be vaccine injured as well. Rest in peace.
FL/NYC
"Vacina"
William Makis MD
Brazil - 19 year old Maria Sofia Valim, famous Brazilian influencer
died on Dec.7, 2023 from complications of "urgent liver transplant procedure"
Very curious about COVID-19 Vaccine status in her case. Lots of young people have liver problems post jab
