19-year-old model killed by VAXX poison injections
667 views
Published Yesterday

Maria Sofia Valim. Her younger brother appears to be vaccine injured as well. Rest in peace.

###

FL/NYC

"Vacina"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/stories/highlights/17913537940948515/

###

William Makis MD

@MakisMD

Brazil - 19 year old Maria Sofia Valim, famous Brazilian influencer

died on Dec.7, 2023 from complications of "urgent liver transplant procedure"

Very curious about COVID-19 Vaccine status in her case. Lots of young people have liver problems post jab

https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1734997447196430371

###

Doris Day - Dream A Little Dream Of Me

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=YbWWQPbeBDk

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

brazilpfizermaria sofia valim

