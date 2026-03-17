Nebraska Racist Morning News: Scott, Chris, and Rosie Host Daily Talks on... Are You Racist?

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Nebraska’s Racist Morning News (Sizzle Reel Version 1). Nebraska’s Racist Morning News is a provocative daily radio broadcast originating live from the Mumble Mouth studio in Omaha, Nebraska. Hosted by Scott, Chris, and Rosie, the show opens each morning by directly addressing listeners with statements like “Are you are racist,” followed by discussions on current events, hot topics, and repeated questions about personal racism to provoke reflection and start the day.
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