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PROCLAMATION 85 📜 1861 PROCLAMATION BY PRESIDENT ABRAHAM LINCOLN FOR NATIONAL REPENTANCE
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Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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25 views • September 16, 2022

On August 12, 1861, President Abraham Lincoln announced that September would be a time of National Humiliation, Prayer, and Fasting.


Inspired by President Lincoln’s Proclamation, the Liberty Action Network in coordination with the Maryland Salt & Light Brigade and Spirit War International would like to invite All God-fearing Americans to join us for a time of Humiliation, Repentance, Prayer & Fasting during the month of September, to conclude on September 26, 2022. A Calling To The People


We encourage you to join with this national effort to unite His people in ONE ACCORD. Invite everyone in your sphere of influence to join this action. Encourage churches and groups to join.


In 1861 it was the president that called for Americans to humble themselves and pray.


In 2022, it is We The People, the Children of God who are calling for this action. We pray that the Holy Spirit will prompt God’s People to join and participate as He leads us.


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC044G8ByXBrObsRff8XDrIw


The Liberty Action Network is:

Where Doers Connect

Turning Ideas Into Action


https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/


Print & Share: ABRAHAM LINCOLN PROCLAMATION

https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ABRAHAM-LINCOLNS-PROCLAMATION.pdf


https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/proclamation-85-proclaiming-day-national-humiliation-prayer-and-fasting


https://mirror.officialgazette.gov.ph/1948/08/02/proclamation-no-85-s-1948/


https://www.aila.org/infonet/presidential-proclamation-85-fr-70429-11-5-20 - Proclamation 10115 of October 30, 2020

National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by

Illegal Aliens, 2020 ...yes, imagine that; in fairness, let's look at TaterTot's: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/09/16/a-proclamation-on-constitution-day-and-citizenship-day-and-constitution-week-2021/

Keywords
americaconstitutionsilverpass the saltabraham lincolnoccupyposterityproclamation 85liberty action networkliberty melcraig mickelnational day of remembrance for americans killed by illegal aliensproclamation 10115
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