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Here is an Abandoned Ammo Depot of AF of Ukraine near Kherson. Mines of all Calibers, Tank Shells, Grad missiles, ATGM Guided Missiles & more than 4 mill kg of Ammo across various hangars! 030522
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140 views • March 05, 2022
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And here is one of the abandoned ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson.
Almost everything is here, except that we did not find Javelin.
Mines of all Calibers, Tank Shells, Grad missiles, ATGM Guided Missiles & Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of rounds of ammunition. We counted more than 4 million kg of ammunition scattered across various hangars!
It is amazing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have time to blow it up - thousands of fighters from various units fled from this base in such a hurry.
And here is one of the abandoned ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson.
Almost everything is here, except that we did not find Javelin.
Mines of all Calibers, Tank Shells, Grad missiles, ATGM Guided Missiles & Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of rounds of ammunition. We counted more than 4 million kg of ammunition scattered across various hangars!
It is amazing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have time to blow it up - thousands of fighters from various units fled from this base in such a hurry.
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