Dr. Ryan Cole on how ‘the jab’ has suppressed the immune system of the vaccinated

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“This ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ has been a lie since mid last year.”
Dr. Ryan Cole warns the multiple “jabs” are increasing the risks of getting COVID by suppressing the immune systems of those that receive them.
Watch the full interview on #DrGina #PrimeTime here: https://americasvoice.news/video/QUvFVwsobhC3QKq