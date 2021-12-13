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I'm Dreaming of a Nazi Christmas
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73 views • December 13, 2021
Merry Christmas to our people!! The Buddha taught that you should maintain your cultural and family traditions so stand by your WHITE Christmas...........enjoy Brian Ruhe singing (as best you can LOL). Please copy and post this video to spread the good cheer!!
Nazi Christmas
(lyrics, 1942 by the Jew, Irving Berlin, revised by Brian Ruhe 2017)
***
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas!
Just like the ones I used to know…
Where the flag tops glisten and children listen
to hear the Fuehrer in the snow…
***
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas!
With every Seig Heil that I make…
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white...
***
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas!
Just like the ones I used to know…
Where the flag tops glisten and children listen
to hear the Fuehrer in the snow…
***
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas!
With every Seig Heil that I make…
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white...
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Nazi Christmas
(lyrics, 1942 by the Jew, Irving Berlin, revised by Brian Ruhe 2017)
***
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas!
Just like the ones I used to know…
Where the flag tops glisten and children listen
to hear the Fuehrer in the snow…
***
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas!
With every Seig Heil that I make…
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white...
***
I’m dreaming of a Nazi Christmas!
Just like the ones I used to know…
Where the flag tops glisten and children listen
to hear the Fuehrer in the snow…
***
I’m dreaming of a National Socialist Christmas!
With every Seig Heil that I make…
May your society be merry and bright
And may you erase all guilt that is white...
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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