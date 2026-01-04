Creature Shock (1994, PC)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creature Shock is a shoot'em up and rail-shooter developed by British company Argonaut Software and published by British company Virgin Interactive. It was also released for CD-i, 3DO, Playstation and Saturn.
In the 22nd century, Earth is heavily overpopulated. In order to find new places to live, spaceships are sent throughout the Solar system to find a new habitat. The spaceship Amazon is tasked to investigate Saturn and Jupiter for possible colonization. When the ship meets a strange, organic asteroid, contact is lost. You take the role of a human soldier who is sent alone in a new scout ship to find out what has happened to the Amazon.
The game has two different modes. In some levels, you control the scout ship from a third-person perspective, shooting or avoiding obstacles and enemies. In the other levels, you are on foot. You walk in first-person perspective along fixed paths between spots, similar to the 7th Guest. If you meet an enemy, the game switches to a static screen. Here, you move your cursor around for aiming. You need to find and shoot the weak spot of the enemy. You can lift a shield for a few moments to fend off enemy attacks with the right timing. You have three smart bombs which do a lot of damage to an enemy if his weak spot is visible when you activate it. There are a few encounters where you get attacked by several enemies. These play like a shooting gallery, and you can manually scroll the screen left and right.