Creature Shock (1994, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
22 views • 2 days ago

Creature Shock is a shoot'em up and rail-shooter developed by British company Argonaut Software and published by British company Virgin Interactive. It was also released for CD-i, 3DO, Playstation and Saturn.

In the 22nd century, Earth is heavily overpopulated. In order to find new places to live, spaceships are sent throughout the Solar system to find a new habitat. The spaceship Amazon is tasked to investigate Saturn and Jupiter for possible colonization. When the ship meets a strange, organic asteroid, contact is lost. You take the role of a human soldier who is sent alone in a new scout ship to find out what has happened to the Amazon.

The game has two different modes. In some levels, you control the scout ship from a third-person perspective, shooting or avoiding obstacles and enemies. In the other levels, you are on foot. You walk in first-person perspective along fixed paths between spots, similar to the 7th Guest. If you meet an enemy, the game switches to a static screen. Here, you move your cursor around for aiming. You need to find and shoot the weak spot of the enemy. You can lift a shield for a few moments to fend off enemy attacks with the right timing. You have three smart bombs which do a lot of damage to an enemy if his weak spot is visible when you activate it. There are a few encounters where you get attacked by several enemies. These play like a shooting gallery, and you can manually scroll the screen left and right.

Keywords
virgin interactiverailshootershotemupargonaut software
