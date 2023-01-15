Stolen souls of humans killed by COVID vaccine have been assimilated. Borg cube army seen in Pacific

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). There are reports that the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites have opened up a portal in the Pacific Ocean to bring in hundreds of thousands of Borg cubes. The stolen souls of the hundreds of thousands of humans killed by their COVID AI nanite biochemical weapon vaccine are being harvested and placed into Borg cyborg bodies on the moon bases, because Satan Lucifer considers those souls as his patented chimera gene property now. The human soul and DNA are the most prized commodity in the universe among the fallen angel fake aliens and nephilim & chimera fake aliens. This is why they use human souls in their own cyborg soldiers’ bodies, since androids cannot match their abilities. They seem to be linked up to the hive-mind and controlled by the fallen angel devils as zombie slaves. Dear brethren, banzai charge the millions of enemy who are eating millions of children and who are killing millions of people who are exposing them, by exposing them for the glory of our God and his testimony and his righteousness! God’s order of the day is, “Attack, attack, attack!” Expose their portals that they are opening and the Borg cubes they are bringing in for their Illuminati NWO human extermination program, and warn the 6 billion humans as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall.” Warn God’s spiritual army and mobilize them. We will defend the millions of atheists who ridicule us Christians every day, and we will guard the millions of religious Christian hordes and pastors who betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone, and we will defend God’s honor and righteousness and name and flock and witness and original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God. No one is going to laugh at God and say that God’s Christians are a bunch of cowards and traitors and unloving and spiritually blind. We are samurai warriors of Christ, never forget that. Jesus gave his life for us on the cross naked without a toilet so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine