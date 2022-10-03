Dr. Group & Alex Jones - Psychiatrists Psychosis









Neurologic and neuropsychiatric syndrome features of mold and mycotoxin exposure - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19854819/



Dr. Anthony Jay The Real Threat To America Transgender Chemical Weapons Assult Against Humanity - BSS - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ho8fI1CuUi8

TRTAH - Fluoride Toothpaste Is Toxic -

https://rumble.com/v1j1r4p-toothpaste-is-toxic.html

Common Transgender Chemical Weapon - PUBMED - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28478814/

Hormones play a complex role in hemorrhoid formation. Hemorrhoids may be associated with thyroid & estrogen. The major finding of this study is that TSH values are higher with a higher fluoride concentration in the drinking water, even for generally low fluoride concentrations. This is seen both in cases of untreated hypothyroidism and in controls.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5805681/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4583402/pdf/pone.0139100.pdf



Synthetic Fragrance Induced Autism -



https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269626082_Smell_of_autism_Synthetic_fragrances_and_cause_for_allergies_asthma_cancer_and_autism

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332053082_Exposure_to_Toxic_Environmental_Agents_in_the_Form_of_Fragrances_and_Development_of_Autism_Spectrum_Disorders_ASD

The importance of probiotics -



https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0005-827154000001





TRTAH - GMOs & Chemicals - https://rumble.com/v1fid23-gmos-chemicals-and-the-food-system-and-how-they-directly-affect-your-health.html

Coated Silver - See Discription -



https://www.brighteon.com/96da8a95-b630-44b9-b7ed-00f4ad23e567

Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doc Website Archive - (Archive . Today) - https://archive.ph/cassingram.com

Alex Jones & Mike Adams - Genetic Divergence -



https://www.bitchute.com/video/7vKZEpsdZhas/



