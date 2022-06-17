Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy (4a)

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Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Their website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Their channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



The video was produced on June 17, 2022. In this video, sister Ade speaks about the fourth commandment of God which says in Exodus 20:8-11:



8 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. 9 Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: 10 But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: 11 For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.



The 7th day Sabbath is the holy day of the Lord thy God. It is from Friday evening at sundown to Saturday evening at sundown. It is holy time. God calls the Sabbath "My holy day" and the "holy of the Lord"; thus, the 7th day Sabbath is the Lord's Day.



God is asking all of humanity, His special creation, to remember to keep it holy as per His holy 4th commandment in Exodus 20:8-11. In Mark 2:27, the Lord Jesus Christ says that the Sabbath was made for man, for all of humanity.



The Sabbath commandment points to the Lord Jesus Christ as the Creator Who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].