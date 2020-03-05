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Is Coronavirus An Age Specific Weapon Targeting The Elderly?
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Alex Jones takes a caller from a Navy Vet who poses the issue of the age specific targeting being reported, and how it would benefit the government to cull the herd.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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