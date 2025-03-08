Ep. 1817: Syria's Regime Targeting Christians & The Truth About Apartheid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:
* Syria’s New Islamist Regime Escalates the Persecution of Christians as Fears of Massacres by Jihadists Grow
https://expose-news.com/2025/03/08/syrias-new-islamist-regime/
* Hundreds Killed in Syria’s Northwest in Fighting, Mass Executions
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/03/07/hundreds-killed-in-syrias-northwest-in-fighting-mass-executions/
* Sectarian Violence Sweeps Syria as Western-Backed Security Forces Rampage in Alawite Towns
https://thecradle.co/articles/sectarian-violence-sweeps-syria-as-western-backed-security-forces-rampage-in-alawite-towns
* The Truth About Apartheid
https://realnewsandhistory.com/apartheid/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"
#Syria #Genocide #Apartheid #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance