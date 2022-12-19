The Vax, the Mark of the Beast, and Stay the Course Elon Musk!

What does the Bible have to say about the jab? Is it the Mark of the Beast? What can we do about it after we have taken it? This and other news items, including should Elon Musk's stay or go?
