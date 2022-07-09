Outrageousness of Bruno Wu Is Beyond Your Imagination

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https://gnews.org/post/ppyu4cea
Bruno Wu got away again and again. Fooling people more than once. Nobody ever thought about history of Bruno Wu. A liar of decades.