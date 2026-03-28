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The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam. Leeland Jones. 4й Царь Персии – Пророчество об Эламе (на англ.)
Neba Luch
Neba Luch
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“The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam” - video by Leeland Jones from March 26th 2026

https://vimeo.com/1177351930

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR2qrEUBmPeY/


Transcript: https://leelandjones.wordpress.com/course-04/

scroll down to C04-5-24 The 4th king of Persia – Prophecy of Elam and click on it


Leeland Jones website https://leelandjones.com/

Сhannels: https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/


Copies of this video https://t.me/luchneba/21017

https://bastyon.com/post?s=3e36902725afe1c4bd75d652337ed56114afb45344a19d628bab00c4610e61e2&ref=PANwEFv8d6p73DUegDqyFpYWmZMziz3uND


Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ. от 26 марта 2026 г.

The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam / 4й Царь Персии – Пророчество об Эламе

https://vimeo.com/1177351930

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR2qrEUBmPeY/


Это копия на Ютубе https://youtu.be/0ZcRSmHpXEM

Как включить русские субтитры на ЮТ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXFCihhhdN0

Копии: https://t.me/luchneba/21017

https://bastyon.com/post?s=3e36902725afe1c4bd75d652337ed56114afb45344a19d628bab00c4610e61e2&ref=PANwEFv8d6p73DUegDqyFpYWmZMziz3uND


Транскрипт: https://leelandjones.wordpress.com/course-04/

прокрутите вниз до курса C04-5-24 The 4th king of Persia – Prophecy of Elam

и кликните на него


Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/

Каналы

https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones

https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/


Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh

Keywords
babylonusaww3netanyahuantichristarmageddonbabylon is fallenworld war threewar with iranisrael warliland djonsleeland joneschrist second comingisrael irandaniel11ayatollah khameneiepic furyjeremiah 494th king of persiaprophecy of elamthree kings shall rise in persiatrump to take gazakings of the medesisaiah 22jerusalem surrounded with armies
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