The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam. Leeland Jones. 4й Царь Персии – Пророчество об Эламе (на англ.)

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“The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam” - video by Leeland Jones from March 26th 2026
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR2qrEUBmPeY/
Transcript: https://leelandjones.wordpress.com/course-04/
scroll down to C04-5-24 The 4th king of Persia – Prophecy of Elam and click on it
Leeland Jones website https://leelandjones.com/
Сhannels: https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Copies of this video https://t.me/luchneba/21017
https://bastyon.com/post?s=3e36902725afe1c4bd75d652337ed56114afb45344a19d628bab00c4610e61e2&ref=PANwEFv8d6p73DUegDqyFpYWmZMziz3uND
Видео Лиланда Джонса на англ. от 26 марта 2026 г.
The 4th king of Persia - Prophecy of Elam / 4й Царь Персии – Пророчество об Эламе
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mR2qrEUBmPeY/
Это копия на Ютубе https://youtu.be/0ZcRSmHpXEM
Как включить русские субтитры на ЮТ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXFCihhhdN0
Копии: https://t.me/luchneba/21017
https://bastyon.com/post?s=3e36902725afe1c4bd75d652337ed56114afb45344a19d628bab00c4610e61e2&ref=PANwEFv8d6p73DUegDqyFpYWmZMziz3uND
Транскрипт: https://leelandjones.wordpress.com/course-04/
прокрутите вниз до курса C04-5-24 The 4th king of Persia – Prophecy of Elam
и кликните на него
Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/
Каналы
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4
https://vimeo.com/userleelandj
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/
Обсуждение к видео и док-нтам Лиланда на русском в группе канала Неба Луч https://t.me/luchneba группа https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh