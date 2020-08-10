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Странный закат - несколько источников света / Strange sunset - multiple light sources, Canada
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79 views • August 10, 2020
18 июля 2020 г. я снимала небо перед закатом, примерно с 19 ч. 25 мин. Наблюдаю странное свечение неба в трёх местах.
"25 И будут знамения в солнце и луне и звездах, а на земле уныние народов и недоумение; и море восшумит и возмутится;
26 люди будут издыхать от страха и ожидания [бедствий], грядущих на вселенную, ибо силы небесные поколеблются,
27 и тогда увидят Сына Человеческого, грядущего на облаке с силою и славою великою.
28 Когда же начнет это сбываться, тогда восклонитесь и поднимите головы ваши, потому что приближается избавление ваше."
Библия, Евангелие от Луки 21:25-28
On July 18th around 7:30 pm I recorded strange illumination of the sky before sunset as if from several light sources.
"25 There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. 26 People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken. 27 At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. 28 When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Bible, Luke 21:25-28
"25 И будут знамения в солнце и луне и звездах, а на земле уныние народов и недоумение; и море восшумит и возмутится;
26 люди будут издыхать от страха и ожидания [бедствий], грядущих на вселенную, ибо силы небесные поколеблются,
27 и тогда увидят Сына Человеческого, грядущего на облаке с силою и славою великою.
28 Когда же начнет это сбываться, тогда восклонитесь и поднимите головы ваши, потому что приближается избавление ваше."
Библия, Евангелие от Луки 21:25-28
On July 18th around 7:30 pm I recorded strange illumination of the sky before sunset as if from several light sources.
"25 There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. 26 People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken. 27 At that time they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. 28 When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Bible, Luke 21:25-28
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