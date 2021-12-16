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Meet The Homeless Preppers [Part Three]
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109 views • December 16, 2021
After a terrifying vision: Homeless Darren recites his masterful Poem: The Token. An apocalyptic look inside the depths of Hell itself.
Filmed on the mean streets of Milton Keynes where the homeless struggle to survive and prep.
This is Part Three in an ongoing Series.
Filmed on the mean streets of Milton Keynes where the homeless struggle to survive and prep.
This is Part Three in an ongoing Series.
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