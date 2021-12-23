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I Will Fight it the Natural Way!
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"If you guys want to kill yourselves, go ahead. Get the jab. Be the guinea pig, because there is no evidence that this is going to work and that this is a vaccine."
"My dad is 84 years old. My mother's 82, and she can run circles around him. And I tell you what, I had them out here for two weeks, and we enjoyed ourselves. And then my brother decided to talk them into getting the jab, and their life is going down hill right now. Not only that. I stand here right now, because my mother-in-law passed away on Saturday after getting the jab . . . "
"If you guys want to kill yourselves, go ahead. Get the jab. Be the guinea pig, because there is no evidence that this is going to work and that this is a vaccine."
"My dad is 84 years old. My mother's 82, and she can run circles around him. And I tell you what, I had them out here for two weeks, and we enjoyed ourselves. And then my brother decided to talk them into getting the jab, and their life is going down hill right now. Not only that. I stand here right now, because my mother-in-law passed away on Saturday after getting the jab . . . "
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