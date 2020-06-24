© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creation of a False Epidemic, Part 6 with Jon Rappoport
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • June 24, 2020
Jon has been busting lies of the medical cartel for many decades and has built very significant evidence regarding the use of medical phenomena to engineer control and a fundamental change in our governance system and to centralize wealth.
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC
Episode 4: The Worm Turns
Episode 5: We Are Not In This Together
Jon Rappoport’s Website: NoMoreFakenews
Find Out More At The Solari Report
Jon Rappoport has been covering the allegations and events regarding the coronavirus and Covid-19 since they first hit the headlines. Check out his columns at his website NoMoreFakeNews.com.
Jon just recorded three episodes that he wanted to make available to the public.
The series is titled: THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC
You can listen to all six parts at crazzfiles.com https://crazzfiles.com/creation-of-a-...
Episode 1: HOW IT STARTED
Episode 2: THE MEDICAL CIA, COVERT OPS
Episode 3: THE TRUE GOAL OF THE FALSE PANDEMIC
Episode 4: The Worm Turns
Episode 5: We Are Not In This Together
Jon Rappoport’s Website: NoMoreFakenews
Find Out More At The Solari Report
Jon Rappoport has been covering the allegations and events regarding the coronavirus and Covid-19 since they first hit the headlines. Check out his columns at his website NoMoreFakeNews.com.
Jon just recorded three episodes that he wanted to make available to the public.
The series is titled: THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC
You can listen to all six parts at crazzfiles.com https://crazzfiles.com/creation-of-a-...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.