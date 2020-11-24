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Fear Porn, Black Pills and The Uniparty 11.24.2020
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20 views • November 24, 2020
I'm feeling surly (and don't call me Shirley) so I shot this on the fly. Inspiration via text message as it were. The faux-lection is still contested and a mess but short of armed insurrection ( no I'm not calling for it) at this point you've either done all you can or you've done us in. I just rambled this piece together as sort of an rough guide to where you should be looking towards. The time is growing short if you have any interest in riding out the coming shit show in any semblance of "comfort" for want of a better term.
Thx for watching and sharing
Pima and E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Thx for watching and sharing
Pima and E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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