© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Senator Paul Calls For Resistance To Mask Tyranny
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 13, 2021
Alex Jones lays out how the globalists vision of worldwide tyranny has come into fruition, and he presents a video clip of Senator Rand Paul as he proposes ways to fight the ongoing medical mandates.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.