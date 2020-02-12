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How To Pull Images From Satellites In Orbit (NOAA 15,18,19 and METEOR M2)
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53 views • February 12, 2020
This video chronicles our progress through this project and goes through some of the science involved in working with radio and receiving transmissions. We explore how dipoles work and how to build them, and how we built our final double cross antenna. We used an SDR (software defined radio) called a HackRF to do the work of interpreting the received signals and then decoded them with some special software. We pulled images from 4 satellites: NOAA 15, 18 and 19 as well as METEOR M2. The satellites broadcast immediately as they take the images and no images are stored, so we're likely the only ones on earth with these images.
Prefer written instructions? Check out our new instructable for more information on this process: https://www.instructables.com/id/Rece...
Thermal camera made from heat seeking missile parts: https://www.ribbonfarm.com/2016/05/12...
Other awesome stuff: http://orbides.org/
Satellite tracking site: www.n2yo.com
Satellite tracking software (orbitron): http://www.stoff.pl/
Build a Helical (QFH) antenna: http://www.g4ilo.com/qfh.html
Building a double cross antenna: http://www.qsl.net/py4zbz/DCA.pdf
Full guide on how to do this: http://www.rtl-sdr.com/rtl-sdr-tutori...
Prefer written instructions? Check out our new instructable for more information on this process: https://www.instructables.com/id/Rece...
Thermal camera made from heat seeking missile parts: https://www.ribbonfarm.com/2016/05/12...
Other awesome stuff: http://orbides.org/
Satellite tracking site: www.n2yo.com
Satellite tracking software (orbitron): http://www.stoff.pl/
Build a Helical (QFH) antenna: http://www.g4ilo.com/qfh.html
Building a double cross antenna: http://www.qsl.net/py4zbz/DCA.pdf
Full guide on how to do this: http://www.rtl-sdr.com/rtl-sdr-tutori...
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