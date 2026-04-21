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IRGC Aerospace Force paraded ballistic missiles during gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic at Enghelab Square in Tehran.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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BREAKING NEWS (that was expected) FROM TRUMP AT BOTTOM:

Trump's TACO Tuesday! 🌮 decision

 The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force paraded ballistic missiles during gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic at Enghelab Square in Tehran.

Another big one only had a photo:  Emad medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) was also present.

Add Kheibar Shekan to the list.

Adding:

A senior Iranian official: We reject any negotiations that are conducted under pressure or aimed at surrender.

Vance, Rubio, Hegseth, and CIA Director Ratcliffe arrived at the White House amid the actual collapse of negotiations between Iran and the US.

❗️- BREAKING:  Iran has informed the American side through mediators that it will not attend negotiations on Wednesday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

@Intel Slava

⚡️- BREAKING: Trump extends the ceasefire, but says the blockade will continue.

@realDonaldTrump • Truth Social • April 21, 2026 @ 4:09 PM ET

STATEMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:

Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116444507618729432

Adding:

❗️Al Jazeera correspondent says Pakistan is making a final attempt to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table.

- While Trump extended the ceasefire ambiguously, he may break it in two more days, so he is likely to play with financial market prices again.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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