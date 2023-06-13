113 🐰 Interdimensional Sorcery Magic 🐇 🪄(◡◕⏖◕)ᑐ🝐 ⠁⭒*.✩.*⭒⠁

Street magicians are doing demonic magic tricks, reminiscent of Moses and Jesus performing miracles. In Exodus, God performed miracles and directed Moses to show his powers, like changing his staff into a snake. Jesus fed over 5000 people with five loaves of bread and two fishes. The basket never emptied until all people were well-fed. Today these street magicians do great signs themselves to teleport objects and themselves, disappear, change objects into another, move reality on camera for all to see, and much more. This comes from demonic spirits to cross objects and people inter-dimensionally, beyond the 3d that we perceive. Don't be fooled; this is all meant to deceive people into thinking that God doesn't exist and is nothing more than a magician.





