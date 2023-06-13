Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#113 🐰 Interdimensional Sorcery Magic 🐇 🪄(◡◕⏖◕)ᑐ🝐 ⠁⭒*.✩.*⭒⠁
26 views
channel image
Saved and Loved
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Street magicians are doing demonic magic tricks, reminiscent of Moses and Jesus performing miracles. In Exodus, God performed miracles and directed Moses to show his powers, like changing his staff into a snake. Jesus fed over 5000 people with five loaves of bread and two fishes. The basket never emptied until all people were well-fed. Today these street magicians do great signs themselves to teleport objects and themselves, disappear, change objects into another, move reality on camera for all to see, and much more. This comes from demonic spirits to cross objects and people inter-dimensionally, beyond the 3d that we perceive. Don't be fooled; this is all meant to deceive people into thinking that God doesn't exist and is nothing more than a magician.


Multiple ways to support my work:

My books are available on my site, https://www.savedandloved.com/shop

Please donate to my site, https://www.savedandloved.com/donate

Please Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/savedandloved

Donate at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SavedAndLoved31


Keywords
magicdemonsdimensionswitchcraftsorceryspiritssigns and wonders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket