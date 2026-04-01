Yemen: YAF announces its third ballistic missile operation in the battle of the Holy Jihad - Yahya Saree

BREAKING | Yahya Saree, YAF announces its third ballistic missile operation in the battle of the Holy Jihad, targeting sensitive Israeli positions in southern occupied Palestine.

"The enemy's escalation against Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Palestine will only drive Yemen toward further escalation, until the aggression is halted and the blockade is lifted."

🇮🇷🇱🇧The operation was carried out jointly with Iran and Hezbollah.