Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hecklers Confront Obama for Warmongering America to the Brink of Nuclear War
62 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 23 days ago |

"You overthrew the legitimate Ukraine in 2014! Tell us about your plan for Nuclear War with Russia!" shouted one woman.

"Mr. President. There's more people that are going to get hurt if we go into nuclear war. Right now, we are on the verge of nuclear war thanks to what you did... Will you tell the truth before the world walks into World War 3?" pressed a dissenting man.

American Patriots Apparel - https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on...

Telegram @APFGAC or https://t.me/APFGAC 

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
barack obamademocratsliberalsnuclear weaponsobamaliberalrussiacommunismdemocratbarack hussein obamawarliberalismputinukrainehecklednuclear warhecklersvolodymyr zelenskyzelenskydemocrats exposedliberalism exposedvladamir putinhecklers confront obama for warmongering america to the brink of nuclear warliberals exposed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket