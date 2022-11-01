Hecklers Confront Obama for Warmongering America to the Brink of Nuclear War

"You overthrew the legitimate Ukraine in 2014! Tell us about your plan for Nuclear War with Russia!" shouted one woman.
"Mr. President. There's more people that are going to get hurt if we go into nuclear war. Right now, we are on the verge of nuclear war thanks to what you did... Will you tell the truth before the world walks into World War 3?" pressed a dissenting man.
American Patriots Apparel - https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Follow us on...
Telegram @APFGAC or https://t.me/APFGAC
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.