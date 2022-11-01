Hecklers Confront Obama for Warmongering America to the Brink of Nuclear War

"You overthrew the legitimate Ukraine in 2014! Tell us about your plan for Nuclear War with Russia!" shouted one woman.

"Mr. President. There's more people that are going to get hurt if we go into nuclear war. Right now, we are on the verge of nuclear war thanks to what you did... Will you tell the truth before the world walks into World War 3?" pressed a dissenting man.

