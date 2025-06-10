Orangemen, NRA, Freemasonry, “Theo Von”, RDJ, Jordan Peterson, Nerdrotic, Ockham’s Razor, Gay Ed, T.REX, Breuer, Barrow

SR 2025-06-09 Orangemen

Topic list:

* Jesuit James Corbett and Richie the Orangeman from Bahstahn are back on JeziTube!

* The founding of the NRA had nothing to do with protecting the Second Amendment.

* During the 1871 “Orange Riot” the NY State Militia just couldn’t shoot straight to protect Irish Christians from Catholic terrorists.

* Jim Shaw vs. William Miller: can a Christian be a Freemason?

* Who was at Jim Shaw’s 33rd Degree ceremony?

* Is “Theo Von” a jesuit?

* Another name added to “live by the sword, die by the sword”.

* Whose side is Robert Downey, Jr. on?

* The truth about “gun control” found in “knights” and “samurai”.

* An atheist calls Jordan Peterson out on Mary worship (Christian Post has his back).

* Gary “Nerdrotic” Beuchler is a “Padre”.

* What does Revelation 6 say about Christians who refuse to call out the Whore of Babylon?

* “Ockham’s razor” and “Iatrogenesis”.

* A homosexual blog gives up the secret agenda behind “education”; Yale’s homosexual Catholic pulls a Voltaire.

* Why homosexual advocacy groups are self-destructive.

* Samuel Finley Breese Morse on the Roman “emigrant” agenda FROM 170 YEARS AGO.

* “T.REX ARMS” forces out it’s founder because they’re warped Christians and he married a feminist.

* Jim Breuer’s spiritual warfare story.

* Clyde Barrow’s first murder.

