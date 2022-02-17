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Laura Eisenhower on Saturn-Moon Matrix [Chinese subtitle] 蘿拉·艾森豪談「土星–月球矩陣」
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98 views • February 17, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTQiFqA30bfG
原影片出處： https://www.bitchute.com/video/OTQiFqA30bfG
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