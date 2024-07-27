America: Season Finale-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 26 2024

From its inception in 2009, Now The End Begins featured end times news through the filter of the King James Bible, and warned of the coming fall of the United States of America. On the original version of our site, we featured a graphic with this inscription – “For generations, the Bible has warned of the coming End of Days, and you are now living in that time. America, a nation raised up by the hand of God to spread the Gospel and to be a beacon of Freedom for people around the world is about to be forever silenced by those sworn to protect her – her leaders”. You are here, now the end begins. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, America is a swirling and incendiary cauldron that is just about to explode, and the people who are fanning the flames are the very ones sworn to uphold and defend our union, that being our elected leaders. When we look at our government, what do we see? We see an administration that uses lawfare to silence their political enemies, engages in relentless censorship of its people, and colludes with the media to crank out a stream of propaganda and fake news that Josef Goebbels would envy. America has become the Roman Empire, and we’re watching Nero fiddling while the whole thing is about to literally go up in flames. If America was a reality show, this would be the season finale. Today we will bring you news that will blow your mind, rock your world, and hopefully wake you up to the fact that the ‘greatest nation on Earth’ is falling, and no one is coming to her rescue. What does this all mean for the Bible believer? That’s the subject of this extremely urgent and ‘happening now’ Podcast, don’t miss it…TO THE FIGHT!!!





