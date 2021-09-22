MICHAEL JACKSON - THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT US (WITH ENGLISH & SPANISH SUBTITLES)

I believe Michael was sending the people a cryptic message . . . he knew something . . . I believe he in earlier days got involved with a group of people, could have been masons or some illuminate type group . . . these offered him something that was too good to pass up . . . . after all, they seemed legit on first look. . . . he was new on the scene and a young man looking for fame . . . then one day he found himself in a situation that was too hard to get out of . . . by the time he found out what they were really like . . . so he told us about them in songs . . . just like this one . . . I do believe he also sent similar messages at at least one his cd covers, I can see it in my minds eye now . . . so it wasn't long after he died . . . I believe he was killed by those he spat the dummy on regardless of what we are told! The doctor was high up in masonry . . . this says it all!!