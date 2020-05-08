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Corbett Report: Lockdowns For Thee, Not For Me! - #NewWorldNextWeek (MIRRORED)
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Corbett Report: Lockdowns For Thee, Not For Me! - #NewWorldNextWeek (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/DPTaQ2tlPEk

Welcome to the 406th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: UK Gov’t Scientist Neil Ferguson Resigns After Breaking Lockdown Rules To Meet His Married Lover
https://archive.is/s49yf

How Neil Ferguson, Architect of UK Lockdown, Was Brought Down By Failing to Obey His Own Rules
https://archive.is/XGfk3

Six Questions That Neil Ferguson Should Be Asked
https://bit.ly/2yoseQp

Story #2: Clinton Fdn Wants To Use AmeriCorps As “National Contact Tracing Corps”
https://bit.ly/3b8xPYo

Video: ”We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded."
https://bit.ly/35DYtqM

Obama’s FactCheck.org Fact Checks Obama’s “National Security Force”
https://bit.ly/2zf6iqP

Stop Calling It Contact Tracing! – #PropagandaWatch
https://bit.ly/3ftazaU

Story #3: Oklahoma City Ends Face Mask Rule For Customers After Threats Of Violence
https://bit.ly/3ccc7Uv

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
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News and Politics
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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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