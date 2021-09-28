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Paul Joseph Watson ft. Mel Gibson: 'The Satanic Pope's Work of the Devil' [28.09.2021]
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342 views • September 28, 2021
'Is the Pope Catholic? No.'
89,271 views Sep 28, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/si0CL8ewQhs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
89,271 views Sep 28, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/si0CL8ewQhs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
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