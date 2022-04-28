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NATO
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15 views • April 28, 2022
NATO is much in the news lately, due to the war in Ukraine. As Sweden and Finland signal that they're about to join the organization, tensions in Europe are rising even further past the boiling point.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Marie Yavonovitch interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7tgYeMq7Sk
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Marie Yavonovitch interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7tgYeMq7Sk
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