US COVID Deaths Have Passed the 1 Million Mark, but Its Origin Is Still Unknown

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05/12/2022 US COVID deaths have passed the 1 million mark, and half the COVID deaths have occurred since the introduction of the vaccine program. In the meanwhile, we are still no closer to knowing the origin of COVID.