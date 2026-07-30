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Revelation Redpill EP 124 | Aeon vs. Cosmos - Did We Miss the END OF THE WORLD? w/ Guest Cory Gray
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Did the world already end? In tonight's episode, our dear friend and special guest, Cory Gray, is bringing the FIRE to dismantle modern eschatological panic and unpack a world-changing historical truth: the "end times" are behind us. We're going to break down a viral perspective on Matthew 24, exploring how a simple translation mistake between Aeon (Age) and Kosmos (World) created centuries of confusion. Discover the history of 70 AD, the destruction of the Jerusalem temple, and why the early Christians fled to Pella while the old covenant world collapsed. Turn off the fear-mongering prophecy charts and learn why we are actually living in the unfolding, unstoppable Eternal Kingdom today! Read More and Connect with Cory: https://www.resistancechicks.com/17255-2/

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Keywords
tribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24eschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturekingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moody
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