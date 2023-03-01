Create New Account
STAYING WARM IN JUST 10 WATTS:  Problems and Repairs Instrumented Tests of USB-Heated Clothing From $10 to $100 For Power Outages or Off-The-Grid   #offgrid
 Had been preparing for the Grand Solar Minimum when an alert from Dr. Sircus warned me to buy USB weather-wear immediately.  Bought 2 pants, 2 vests, 1 jacket, 2 pairs of heated pads, 1 scarf,  1 more power bank, all for a cold spell.  Arrived just in time for use outdoors.  Then we had a 2-day power outage from a downed hydro wire.  That's when these electrically-heated clothes got used continuously.  This is a video of what I discovered.  Should be useful for a South Africa power crisis, or offgrid living.  I once lived on a woodstove-heated farmhouse; each woodstove produced unbearable smoke downwind equivalent to 11,000 automobile exhausts.



