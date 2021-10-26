Veterans prepare for war

All of this is happening as more than 7,800 doctors and scientists have signed a “Physicians Declaration” condemning policymakers for “authoritarian” strategies that have resulted in “needless illness and death,” which amount to “Crimes Against Humanity.”As we covered in our video, official COVID policies have led to over 500,000 unnecessary civilian deaths throughout the United States. The systemic shutdown of well-proven life-saving, safe and effective treatments, in favor of now well-proven harmful treatments, is blatant systemic medical malpractice.Based on our assessments, it is clear that COVID is a bio-weapon that has been strategically released, and the spike protein and other ingredients in the mRNA nanotech injections are weaponized.We also know that lockdowns have done significantly more harm than good, and now, with all these new mandates, our doctors, nurses and millions of essential workers throughout every sector of the economy are losing their jobs.We are witnessing the deliberate incremental systematic dismantling and destruction of our country. The Global Private Military Complex is tactically turning America into Afghanistan and Iraq.The amount of military movement throughout and around the continental U.S. is highly alarming. The designation and building of “internment facilities” under the guise of “public health,” and the fortification of Walmarts across the country, is also concerning.The shocking complete opening of our entire Southern border by the Biden Administration is another new major National Security threat. We have credible intelligence that terrorists, drug cartels and global intel-backed mercenaries have entered the country and are being strategically deployed throughout the United States.They are primarily targeting critical infrastructure and essential services, supply lines and states that are not enforcing “injection” mandates.We are also deeply concerned about all the cargo ships that are now overwhelming all of our ports. Our supply lines of essential goods are being strategically disrupted and these ships and their unknown cargo represent an urgent critical National Security threat.As we covered in our video, weapons systems, missiles and drones are suspected to be in some of these cargo ships. The military must immediately inspect and process every container.We have a wide-open Southern border and we are surrounded by hundreds of cargo ships. In totality, it is a complete shitshow of systemic breakdown, corruption, incompetence and arrogance, and all this is happening right after the botched Afghanistan exit, which killed 13 troops and left behind $85 billion in weapons – and now we are discharging hundreds of thousands of troops while hundreds of thousands are now injected with a weaponized “vaccine.”Clearly, Rome has fallen and rogue forces have compromised the Chain of Command.The American people are under attack.The Constitution is under attack.We are under attack!Therefore, we are now forced to engage tactical operations to save our nation and our families. We want to maintain peace while being surgical in detaining the terrorists.