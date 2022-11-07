COP27 Summit: US Wants China Back on Negotiation Table

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https://gnews.org/articles/511661
Summary：11/06/2022 The United Nations Climate Change Conference, the COP 27 summit is about to begin. The heads of more than 120 countries will be attending the two-week summit. One of the major agenda items is the loss and damage compensation. This aims to let wealthy nations compensate for developing countries that suffer from the ravages of climate change. Xi Jinping of China, the world's largest climate polluter, will not attend.