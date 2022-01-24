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ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt vs. Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary on Free Speech and Social Media
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26 views • January 24, 2022
The ADL has this Stop Hate for Profit is an ongoing campaign to hold social media companies accountable for "hate" on their platforms. Social media must prioritize people over profit, and they must do it now. "Hate speech" restricts free speech as usual.
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