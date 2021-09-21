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Covid and the Deagel forecast 2025 - mandela effect -ritual sacrifice of the USA (BANNED ON YOUTUBE)
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232 views • September 21, 2021
https://web.archive.org/web/20200629112402/http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
Deagel is a private online source for the military capabilities of the world’s nation-states. It recently released a shocking five-year forecast.
The report analyzes countries by projected population size, GDP, defense budget, and more.
In it, they predict a 70% reduction in the size of the United States population.
This is a bold prediction.
They’ve predicted that about 70% of the US population, and about the same percentage in Europe, is going to disappear by 2025. It’s hard to believe that anybody in their position would make a forecast like that. There’s no logical business reason for it, especially since it was done before the COVID hysteria gripped the world. It stretches a reader’s credulity.
Deagel is a private online source for the military capabilities of the world’s nation-states. It recently released a shocking five-year forecast.
The report analyzes countries by projected population size, GDP, defense budget, and more.
In it, they predict a 70% reduction in the size of the United States population.
This is a bold prediction.
They’ve predicted that about 70% of the US population, and about the same percentage in Europe, is going to disappear by 2025. It’s hard to believe that anybody in their position would make a forecast like that. There’s no logical business reason for it, especially since it was done before the COVID hysteria gripped the world. It stretches a reader’s credulity.
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