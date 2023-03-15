After a Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. surveillance drone earlier this week, both nations are pointing fingers; the finance sector is still reeling from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank; and a U.S. marine’s heartbreaking testimony illustrates the damage caused by America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Also, The New American’s managing editor discusses why a recent agreement brokered by China between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very big deal.





