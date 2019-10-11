Atmospheric Shift: Rare Early Snow & Cold in the N. Hemisphere (898)

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Explanations abound why the second Historic snowstorm descends in N. America why record cold sweeps through the Netherlands, Russia, Hungary and the earliest snowfalls on record in Latvia. A million without power in California as inadequate infrastructure is blamed on climate change not poor upkeep all the while crops decimated by winter cold and snow across the USA & Canadian grow zones. Question: Where will the worlds food come from?
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
#globalsnow #grandsolarminimum #snow #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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2nd Historic Snowfall in Two Weeks
SURPRISE, RECORD-BREAKING OCTOBER SNOWSTORM BURIES SPOKANE https://electroverse.net/surprise-oct...
Dr Roy Spencer global temperatures https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-conte...
THE CITY OF LIEPAJA, LATVIA RECEIVES ITS EARLIEST SNOWFALL ON RECORD https://electroverse.net/the-city-of-...
SEPTEMBER SNOW IN SWEDEN: “EARLIEST IN AT LEAST 20 YEARS” https://electroverse.net/september-sn...
COLDEST OCTOBER 6 EVER RECORDED IN THE NETHERLANDS — ADDITIONAL ARCTIC AIR ON THE WAY FOR EUROPE https://electroverse.net/coldest-octo...
Record cold Sakhalin Russia http://www.hmn.ru/index.php?index=1&t...
https://www.iceagenow.info/record-col...
Almost entire Sweden with subzero temperatures https://www.iceagenow.info/almost-ent...
https://www.svt.se/vader/amne/kyligt
https://www.svtstatic.se/image/wide/9...
Atmosphere patterns https://www.svt.se/vader/20307010
Cold Sweden temperatures https://www.svtstatic.se/image/wide/9...
Record snowfall Alberta https://chatnewstoday.ca/2019/09/29/r...
GFS Temperature USA Grain growing zones https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
Snow totals USA Crop growing zones https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EGZKHuSWk...
Washington state Halloween decorations https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EGc8q-XUY...
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org