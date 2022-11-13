Permaculture Paradise (100% OFF-GRID!) in Duluth, Minnesota, PART 1 (tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademy

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Courtesy of Travis Holzem & Chad Johnson. Have and share food, water, AND energy INDEPENDENCE by watching: tinyurl.com/WhyGrowYourOwnFood
tinyurl.com/FFAinterview
and looking around: Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns
tinyurl.com/FreedomFarmAcademy
To save 5% off your customized, edible landscape and/or indoor garden blueprint design, enter coupon code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID when checking-out at: FoodForestAbundance.com
To help others have FREEdom as a FREE Food Forest Abundance Ambassador referral partner and earn up to 15% commissions, fill-out: tinyurl.com/ShareFFA
For questions or to start sharing FREEdom, contact either of the following and mention that you were "referred by Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com":
Jim Gale: m: 1+651.329.2151, [email protected] (preferred) OR [email protected]
Matthew Britt: m: 1+613.263.4848 (Canada), [email protected]
To be able to preserve all your excess food that you grow by OVER 25 YEARS with commercial-grade freeze dryers, click-on my Harvest Right affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer
-- courtesy of FoodForestAbundance.com Ambassador, Danny Tseng (coupon code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID), of: FoodForestAbundanceFL.com &
Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid