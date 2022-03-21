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The Wartime Presidency, Part II, Government in Exile - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 11 Dec 2021
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41 views • March 21, 2022
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐈, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐞 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 11 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-ii
The narrator does show the text as he narrates, but the text is smaller than his previous videos. One can read the text from the article link above, or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. The narrator frequently goes off the script of the article, making it difficult to follow, if you're reading along in the article.
This series complements Patel's Devolution series with additional data and viewpoint.
This article theorizes how Trump is still President, acting in the background.
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency-part-ii
The narrator does show the text as he narrates, but the text is smaller than his previous videos. One can read the text from the article link above, or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. The narrator frequently goes off the script of the article, making it difficult to follow, if you're reading along in the article.
This series complements Patel's Devolution series with additional data and viewpoint.
This article theorizes how Trump is still President, acting in the background.
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