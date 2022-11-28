Pre comms cont3XT

t.y.

thank you every human and other friends. bless you, all glory to Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Amen.

John



and God always keeps His promises. Amen!

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.6C1FAAE1-B4BC-4152-AD67-8EF0A7CC9A6F#6

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.AE29F105-4B2D-42AD-883F-70C420C2B447#b